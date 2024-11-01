Dorman Products price target raised to $130-$140 from $120 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Dorman Products (DORM) to $130-$140 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 earnings beat. The firm increased estimates following the report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DORM:
- Dorman Products raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $6.85-$6.95 from $6.00-$6.20
- Dorman Products reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.96, consensus $1.53
- DORM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Dorman Products announces release of hundreds of new aftermarket components
- Dorman announces release of hundreds of aftermakert components, assemblies
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.