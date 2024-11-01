Dorman Products price target raised to $130-$140 from $120 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Dorman Products (DORM) to $130-$140 from $120 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following the Q3 earnings beat. The firm increased estimates following the report.

