Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dorman Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$150m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$335m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Dorman Products has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Dorman Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Dorman Products' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 16% from 28% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Dorman Products' current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 27% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 16%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Dorman Products in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 84% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Dorman Products that we think you should be aware of.

