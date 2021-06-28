Dorman Products, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DORM) P/E Still Appears To Be Reasonable

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 27.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Dorman Products as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Dorman Products' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 42% gain to the company's bottom line. As a result, it also grew EPS by 13% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 26% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Dorman Products is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Dorman Products maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Many other vital risk factors can be found on the company's balance sheet. You can assess many of the main risks through our free balance sheet analysis for Dorman Products with six simple checks.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

