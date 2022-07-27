Dorman Products, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 7.7%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a sad week for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$102 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$417m. Statutory earnings fell 7.7% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$1.20 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:DORM Earnings and Revenue Growth July 27th 2022

Following the latest results, Dorman Products' two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.64b in 2022. This would be an okay 4.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 16% to US$5.17. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.40 in 2022. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$113, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2022 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 9.7% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 10% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 14% per year. So although Dorman Products is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$113, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Dorman Products. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You can also see whether Dorman Products is carrying too much debt, and whether its balance sheet is healthy, for free on our platform here.

