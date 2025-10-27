Dorman Products Inc. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $76.42 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $55.25 million, or $1.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dorman Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.757 million or $2.62 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.9% to $543.74 million from $503.77 million last year.

Dorman Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $76.42 Mln. vs. $55.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue: $543.74 Mln vs. $503.77 Mln last year.

