Dorman Products, Inc. Expands Automotive Repair Solutions with 353 New Offerings for April 2025

Dorman Products announces 353 new automotive repair solutions, enhancing its aftermarket offerings with innovative and exclusive products.

Dorman Products, Inc. has announced the launch of 353 new automotive repair solutions for its Light Duty segment this April, expanding its catalog to over 138,000 SKUs. Among these products, over 100 are aftermarket exclusives or Dorman® OE FIX® innovations designed for enhanced repair convenience. Notable new releases include four OE FIX steering knuckles that feature a patented coating to prevent corrosion and facilitate easier repairs on certain Ford, Toyota, and Lexus models. Additionally, new products such as a battery main fuse and an exterior cargo door handle for Chevrolet and GMC trucks, as well as a power running board motor for Ford F-150s, highlight Dorman's commitment to providing reliable and accessible repair solutions for automotive professionals and vehicle owners.

Dorman Products has introduced 353 new automotive repair solutions, significantly expanding its product catalog and offering millions of new sales opportunities for distributors and retailers.

The release features more than one hundred aftermarket exclusive or Dorman® OE FIX® innovations, providing upgraded features that enhance repair convenience for both technicians and vehicle owners.

The introduction of patent-pending proprietary coatings on new steering knuckles addresses common corrosion issues, potentially leading to improved customer satisfaction and repair experiences.

Dorman Products continues to promote a broad and deep range of offerings, reinforcing its position as a reliable source for automotive repair parts across popular vehicles, thereby enhancing its competitive edge in the market.

The press release features a significant disclaimer regarding "forward-looking statements," indicating uncertainty and potential risks associated with the company's future performance.



There is no financial performance data or specific sales targets provided in the announcement, which may raise concerns about the company's projections for these new products.



The press release highlights a large number of new products (353), which could imply high operational complexity or resource strain in development, production, or distribution areas.

What new products is Dorman releasing in April 2025?

Dorman is releasing 353 new automotive repair solutions for its Light Duty business segment this April.

What are Dorman® OE FIX® innovations?

Dorman® OE FIX® innovations are upgraded aftermarket products designed for better performance and convenience in automotive repairs.

How many SKUs does Dorman offer?

Dorman maintains a catalog of over 138,000 SKUs, providing extensive options for distributors and repair shops.

What are the benefits of the new steering knuckles?

The new steering knuckles feature a proprietary coating to prevent corrosion, enhancing durability and ease of repair.

Where can I find Dorman products?

You can locate Dorman products using their search tool on the official website or by taking the Dorman Virtual Tour.

COLMAR, Pa., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing the release of 353 new automotive repair solutions this month for its Light Duty business segment. More than one hundred of the new products are either aftermarket exclusives or Dorman



®



OE FIX



®



innovations with upgraded features and repair convenience. The April releases join a growing Dorman catalog of over 138,000 SKUs, offering millions of new sales opportunities for aftermarket parts distributors, retailers and repair shops, and more accessible solutions for vehicle owners.





This month’s releases include four OE FIX steering knuckles that are the newest additions to Dorman’s comprehensive line of aftermarket steering and suspension components. The knuckles feature a patent-pending proprietary coating that helps prevent the formation of corrosion between the surfaces of the knuckle and wheel hub bearing, a common problem that can lead to seizing and a difficult repair on certain Ford, Toyota and Lexus trucks and SUVs.





“These new knuckles are the latest example of how we are constantly striving to offer customers the quality, performance and coverage they need. The Dorman steering and suspension line offers a broad and deep range of products, covering the most popular cars and trucks on the road. That means technicians can count on seamless, predictable repairs to help ensure the same smooth ride and steering feel that customers expect,” said Mike DiGregorio, Vice President–Product Innovation.





Additional first-to-the-aftermarket highlights for April include:







A battery main fuse for select Chevrolet and GMC trucks, designed to match the performance of an original equipment fuse.



An exterior cargo door handle, also for specified Chevrolet and GMC trucks, engineered to replace a factory handle that is malfunctioning or broken from fatigue. The handle is designed to match the performance and the appearance of the original equipment handle.



A power running board motor for certain Ford F-150 trucks equipped with motorized running boards. The new motor has undergone rigorous cycle testing for reliable service life and is designed to replace a factory unit that has burned out from normal wear.











Find Dorman products near you using the search tool or take the Dorman



Virtual Tour



to learn more about the company, including history, culture and more.







Contacts









Marketing:



Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing, sgisondi@dormanproducts.com







Investor Relations:



Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com





Visit our website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.







About Dorman







Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.





Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



