Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO David M. Hession and Initiates Search for Successor

Dorman Products announces CFO David M. Hession will retire; search for successor underway, ensuring smooth transition support.

Quiver AI Summary

Dorman Products, Inc. announced the retirement of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David M. Hession later this year. The company is conducting a search for his successor with the help of an executive search firm, and Hession will remain in his role until a replacement is found, afterward serving in an advisory capacity. Dorman's President and CEO, Kevin Olsen, praised Hession for his contributions to the company’s financial success over the past six years, including strategic acquisitions and enhancing the finance team. Hession expressed pride in his work and confidence in Dorman's future.

Potential Positives

David M. Hession, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has played a key role in Dorman's strong financial performance over the past six years, indicating stability and effective leadership in financial management.

The company has initiated a comprehensive search for Mr. Hession's successor, demonstrating a proactive approach to leadership transition and a commitment to maintaining operational continuity.

Mr. Hession will stay on until a successor is in place and will serve in an advisory role, ensuring a smooth transition which is crucial for ongoing business stability.

The announcement highlights the company's focus on strategic expansion through acquisitions and strengthening of its financial position during Mr. Hession's tenure, reflecting positively on Dorman’s growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

David M. Hession, a key executive and Chief Financial Officer, is retiring, which could create uncertainty in the company's financial leadership and strategic direction.

The reliance on an external executive search firm to find a successor may indicate potential challenges in filling the leadership gap internally.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that carry risks and uncertainties, suggesting potential instability or unpredictability in future performance.

FAQ

Who is retiring from Dorman Products, Inc. this year?

David M. Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is retiring later this year.

What role will David Hession have after his retirement?

He will serve in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition after his retirement.

How long has David Hession been with Dorman?

David Hession has been with Dorman since February 2019.

What accomplishments did David Hession achieve at Dorman?

He helped expand the business, build a finance organization, and strengthen the company’s balance sheet and liquidity.

Who is assisting Dorman in the search for a new CFO?

Dorman has initiated a search process with the help of a leading executive search firm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DORM Insider Trading Activity

$DORM insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 87,500 shares for an estimated $11,588,585 .

. JOHN J GAVIN sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $380,439

JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) sold 1,534 shares for an estimated $201,659

DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 742 shares for an estimated $96,742.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $DORM stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COLMAR, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (“Dorman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DORM) announced today that David M. Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has informed Dorman of his plans to retire later this year. The Company has initiated a comprehensive search process with the assistance of a leading executive search firm to identify Mr. Hession’s successor. Mr. Hession will remain in his position until a successor is in place and will serve in an advisory role thereafter to ensure a smooth transition.





Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “David has been integral in helping drive Dorman’s strong financial performance over the last six years. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, we would like to express our gratitude and wish him the very best in his upcoming retirement.”





Mr. Hession joined Dorman as Chief Financial Officer in February 2019. During his tenure, he helped expand the business through strategic acquisitions, build a talented finance organization, and strengthen Dorman’s balance sheet and liquidity position.





Mr. Hession added, “It’s been an honor to lead Dorman’s finance organization and work alongside Kevin and Dorman’s management team. I am proud of what we have accomplished together and am confident that Dorman is well-positioned for continued success. I look forward to supporting the Company through the transition.”







Contacts







Alex Whitelam, Vice President, Investor Relations, awhitelam@dormanproducts.com





Visit our website at



www.dormanproducts.com



. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website periodically to view new and updated information.







About Dorman







Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money and increase convenience and reliability.





Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “probably,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “views,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) that may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.