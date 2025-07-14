Dorman Products, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 4, 2025

Dorman Products will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, with a conference call on August 5.

Dorman Products, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025, on August 4, 2025, after the market closes. Following this announcement, a conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on August 5, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET. Interested parties can join the call using specific phone numbers and a conference ID or can access the live webcast on the company's website. Dorman, a leader in aftermarket automotive parts, has been providing innovative solutions for over a century. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and advises stakeholders to consult other company filings for more information.

Potential Positives

Dorman Products plans to report its second quarter financial results on August 4, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to informing investors of their financial performance.

The scheduled conference call and webcast on August 5, 2025, provides an opportunity for shareholders and analysts to engage directly with company leadership, promoting investor relations and communication.

Dorman Products highlights a history of over 100 years of innovation in automotive solutions, reinforcing its established reputation and expertise in the aftermarket replacement product industry.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the financial results being reported later than expected may raise concerns among investors about the company's financial transparency and readiness to deliver timely updates.

The inclusion of a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements may indicate potential volatility in future performance, which could create uncertainty among stakeholders.

The acknowledgment of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements might signal underlying challenges the company is facing, potentially impacting investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Dorman Products report its Q2 2025 financial results?

Dorman Products will report its Q2 2025 financial results on August 4, 2025.

How can I access the Dorman Products Q2 2025 conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 440-4182 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 internationally.

What time is the Dorman Products Q2 2025 conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be available in the Investor section of Dorman's website after the call.

What does Dorman Products specialize in?

Dorman Products specializes in aftermarket replacement parts for motor vehicles, enhancing convenience and reliability for professionals and enthusiasts.

$DORM Insider Trading Activity

$DORM insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 73,101 shares for an estimated $9,641,174 .

. JOHN J GAVIN sold 2,900 shares for an estimated $380,439

JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) sold 1,534 shares for an estimated $201,659

DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 742 shares for an estimated $96,742.

$DORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $DORM stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLMAR, Pa., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025, after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 4, 2025.





The Company also announced that it is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its second quarter 2025 financial results on August 5, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 440-4182 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 outside the U.S. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 1698878. A live audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed on the Company’s website at



Dorman Products, Inc. - Events



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website after the call.









About Dorman Products









Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts, and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.





Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products covering cars, trucks, and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025, and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations Contact









Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations





awhitelam@dormanproducts.com





(445) 448-9522



