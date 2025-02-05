Dorman Products, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Dorman Products will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Dorman Products, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on February 26, 2025. The company will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss these results on February 27, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET, and participants can access it by phone or via the company's website. Dorman, which has been providing aftermarket replacement products for over a century, emphasizes innovation and reliability in solutions for motor vehicle repairs. The press release also includes a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and advises stakeholders to review prior filings for additional context about potential risks.

Dorman Products has scheduled its financial results announcement for Q4 and the full year 2024, providing transparency and setting expectations for investors.

The company is facilitating investor engagement through a conference call and webcast, demonstrating commitment to clear communication with stakeholders.

A replay of the webcast will be accessible on the investor section of the company's website, enhancing accessibility to financial information for investors.

The announcement of scheduled financial results could indicate that the company is potentially struggling with transparency or confidence in its performance, as timing of results may lead to speculation about underlying challenges.

The inclusion of numerous "forward-looking statements" with warnings about uncertainties may signal to investors that the company is facing significant risks that could affect future performance.

The disclaimer regarding the company's lack of obligation to update any misleading forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors about the reliability of the information provided and the company's commitment to transparency.

When will Dorman Products release its 2024 financial results?

Dorman Products will report its financial results for 2024 after the Nasdaq closes on February 26, 2025.

How can I access Dorman’s conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing (888) 440-4182 in the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 internationally.

What time is Dorman’s financial results webcast?

The webcast of Dorman’s financial results will take place on February 27, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.

Where can I find Dorman’s presentation materials?

The presentation materials can be accessed on Dorman Products’ website under the Events section.

Who is Dorman Products?

Dorman Products is a U.S.-based company specializing in aftermarket replacement products for motor vehicles, established over 100 years ago.

$DORM Insider Trading Activity

$DORM insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 69 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 69 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $21,784,297 .

. JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,808 shares for an estimated $1,529,635 .

. JOHN MCKNIGHT (President, Heavy Duty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,140,527 .

. JOSEPH P. BRAUN (SVP and General Counsel) sold 6,286 shares for an estimated $854,896

SCOTT LEFF (SVP, CHRO) sold 5,536 shares for an estimated $734,405

ERIC LUFTIG (Senior Vice President, Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,278 shares for an estimated $462,816 .

. DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) sold 3,277 shares for an estimated $441,706

$DORM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $DORM stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

COLMAR, Pa., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ: DORM) today announced the Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 after the closing of the Nasdaq Stock Market on February 26, 2025.





The Company also announced that it is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025 at 8 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 440-4182 within the U.S. or +1 (646) 960-0653 outside the U.S. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 1698878. A live audio webcast along with the accompanying presentation materials can be accessed on the Company’s website at



Dorman Products, Inc. - Events



. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website after the call.









About Dorman Products









Dorman gives professionals, enthusiasts and owners greater freedom to fix motor vehicles. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions, releasing tens of thousands of aftermarket replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.





Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of products, covering cars, trucks and specialty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercarriage, and from hardware to complex electronics.









Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 28, 2024 and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









Investor Relations Contact









Alex Whitelam, VP, Investor Relations & Risk Management





awhitelam@dormanproducts.com





(445) 448-9522



