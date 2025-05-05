DORMAN PRODUCTS Earnings Results: $DORM Reports Quarterly Earnings

DORMAN PRODUCTS ($DORM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $2.02 per share, beating estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $507,690,000, beating estimates of $491,262,936 by $16,427,064.

DORMAN PRODUCTS Insider Trading Activity

DORMAN PRODUCTS insiders have traded $DORM stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DORM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN L BERMAN has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 87,500 shares for an estimated $11,588,585 .

. JOHN MCKNIGHT (President, Heavy Duty) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,185 shares for an estimated $1,140,527 .

. JEFFERY DARBY (SVP, Sales and Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,142 shares for an estimated $986,218 .

. JOSEPH P. BRAUN (SVP and General Counsel) sold 6,286 shares for an estimated $854,896

SCOTT LEFF (SVP, CHRO) sold 5,536 shares for an estimated $734,405

DONNA M. LONG (SVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,019 shares for an estimated $538,449 .

. ERIC LUFTIG (Senior Vice President, Product) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,278 shares for an estimated $462,816.

DORMAN PRODUCTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of DORMAN PRODUCTS stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.