Dorman Products (DORM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.66, changing hands as high as $86.22 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $73.32 per share, with $108.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.82.

