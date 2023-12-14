Dorman Products Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DORM

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $80.39, changing hands as high as $81.90 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $60.0113 per share, with $102.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.