Dormakaba sees organic growth of slightly above 3% to 5% in H1

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Swiss security group Dormakaba Holding DOKA.S said on Wednesday it expected organic growth slightly above its mid-term target range of 3% to 5% but added that the guidance applied only to the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, as geopolitical and macroeconomic risks increase.

The company said it expected an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin of around 13% in the first half of financial year 2022/23.

