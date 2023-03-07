Dormakaba sees full-year organic growth above mid-term target of 3% to 5%

March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss security group Dormakaba Holding AG DOKA.S on Tuesday said it expects continued organic growth above its mid-term target range of 3% to 5% in the 2022/23 fiscal year, and that it is exposed to global macroeconomic and geopolitical pressure.

The company said it sees sequential improvement to a slightly higher full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin.

