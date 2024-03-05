News & Insights

Dormakaba reports slight first-half net sales miss, confirms outlook

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 05, 2024 — 01:11 am EST

March 5 (Reuters) - Swiss security group Dormakaba DOKA.Sconfirmed its full-year outlookon Tuesday and reported half-year net sales that were slightly below expectations, hurt by a negative currency translation effect.

Group net sales amounted to 1.38 billion Swiss francs ($1.56 billion) for the half-year ending December, up 3.9% organically but slightly below analysts' average forecast of 1.41 billion Swiss francs provided by LSEG.

Despite a negative currency translation effect of 95.2 million Swiss francs, Dormakaba, whose products range from entrance systems to safe locks, reported a sales increase driven both by price hikes and higher volumes.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.7% to 200.7 million Swiss francs. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 14.6% from 13.0% a year ago.

The company confirmed its guidance for the financial year 2023/24, citing a good order pipeline. It expects organic sales growth to reach its mid-term target of 3-5% and profitability to improve from the prior year level.

