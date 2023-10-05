dormakaba Holding (SIX:DOKA) Price Target Increased by 8.79% to 485.67

The average one-year price target for dormakaba Holding (SIX:DOKA) has been revised to 485.67 / share. This is an increase of 8.79% from the prior estimate of 446.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 366.63 to a high of 577.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.89% from the latest reported closing price of 446.00 / share.

dormakaba Holding Maintains 2.13% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.13%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.87. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in dormakaba Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOKA is 0.15%, an increase of 18.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 32K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOKA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 24K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOKA by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 24K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 6.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOKA by 12.71% over the last quarter.

