DORM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dorman Products Inc (Symbol: DORM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $103.49, changing hands as low as $101.73 per share. Dorman Products Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DORM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DORM's low point in its 52 week range is $89.30 per share, with $122.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.20.

