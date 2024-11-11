News & Insights

Stocks

Doric Nimrod Finalizes Airbus A380 Sale to Emirates

November 11, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Doric Nimrod Air Two (GB:DNA2) has released an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited has successfully finalized the sale of its Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates, generating £30.71 million from one aircraft alone. The company still retains one more aircraft under an existing lease agreement. This strategic move marks a significant shift in Doric Nimrod’s asset management, appealing to investors keen on aviation sector developments.

For further insights into GB:DNA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.