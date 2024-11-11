Doric Nimrod Finalizes Airbus A380 Sale to Emirates

Doric Nimrod Air Two (GB:DNA2) has released an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited has successfully finalized the sale of its Airbus A380-861 aircraft to Emirates, generating £30.71 million from one aircraft alone. The company still retains one more aircraft under an existing lease agreement. This strategic move marks a significant shift in Doric Nimrod’s asset management, appealing to investors keen on aviation sector developments.

