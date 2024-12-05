News & Insights

Doric Nimrod Air Two Secures Strong AGM Outcomes

December 05, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

Doric Nimrod Air Two (GB:DNA2) has released an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited successfully concluded its annual general meeting, where all resolutions were passed, including the re-appointment of Grant Thornton Limited as auditor and the re-election of key directors. The meeting saw a strong shareholder turnout, with 69.41% of the company’s redeemable ordinary preference shares participating in the vote. This reflects solid investor confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

