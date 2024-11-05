Doric Nimrod Air Two Plans Share Redemption

Doric Nimrod Air Two (GB:DNA2) has released an update.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited has successfully completed the sale of three Airbus A380 aircraft and plans to distribute the proceeds to shareholders through a redemption of shares, estimated at 145 pence per share, by the end of January 2025. This distribution is contingent upon the completion of two remaining aircraft sales and adherence to all financial and legal requirements. Investors can expect further updates as the company progresses with these plans.

