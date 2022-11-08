Dorian LPG's Second Largest Investor - Kensico Capital - Reduces Stake (LPG)

Fintel reports that Kensico Capital Management Corp has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,964,618 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 2,402,618 shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.23% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Prior to this, in their most recent 13F filing, Kensico reported holding 2,825,000 shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,488,240 shares, representing a decrease of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 6.15% over the prior quarter.

What are other large shareholders doing?

BlackRock Inc. holds 4,862,871 shares representing 12.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,746,133 shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 89.74% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2,694,819 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,506,548 shares, representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 72.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,954,278 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983,519 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,571,531 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,951,652 shares, representing a decrease of 87.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 90.83% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorian LPG Ltd. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.69%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Dorian LPG Ltd is 0.0946%, an increase of 6.5106%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 33,729,548 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bullish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.