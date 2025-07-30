Dorian LPG's Q1 Earnings Round the Corner: What's in Store?

Dorian LPG LPG is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Friday, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the June-quarter earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, implying a 51.6% decrease from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The estimate has remained stable over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $86.5 million, indicating a downside of 24.4% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.

Given this backdrop, let us examine the factors likely to influence MIR’s first-quarter results

We expect Dorian LPG’s results in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 to be hurt by the tariff-induced uncertainties. Lingering supply chain-related disruptions are also likely to hurt results. Geopolitical and environmental woes represent further challenges.

Reduced average time charter equivalent rates are likely to have hurt LPG’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter. Vessel operating expenses are likely to have been high, hurting the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. However, the increased demand for liquefied petroleum gases is a positive and might have aided first-quarter performance.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for LPG

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for LPG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

The company's Earnings ESP is 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is currently in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

LPG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.11% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues and earnings are pegged at $2.4 billion and $1.24 per share, respectively. EXPD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.3%.

GXO Logistics GXO has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GXO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 5.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues and earnings are pegged at $3.1 billion and 56 cents per share, respectively. GXO’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters, missing the mark once, with the average surprise being 3.9%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.