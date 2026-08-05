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Dorian LPG Q1 Net Income Rises From Higher Revenue

August 05, 2026 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) reported higher net income in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 due to higher revenue generated from the prior year.

Net income for the period rose to $138.29 million or $3.24 per share from $10.08 million or $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income for the first quarter increased to $107.24 million or $2.52 per share from $11.27 million or $0.27 per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $165.43 million from $38.58 million in the previous year.

Revenues increased to $187.88 million from $84.21 million in the prior year.

On the NYSE in the pre-market activity, the shares were trading 0.64 percent higher at $43.80, after closing Tuesday's trading 5.27 percent down.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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