Dorian LPG Ltd. Just Recorded A 29% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

It's been a pretty great week for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shareholders, with its shares surging 17% to US$13.06 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$88m were what the analysts expected, DorianG surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.71 per share, an impressive 29% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:LPG Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering DorianG provided consensus estimates of US$296.0m revenue in 2022, which would reflect a discernible 3.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 52% to US$2.32. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$296.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.94 in 2022. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a solid gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$15.28, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DorianG at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.40. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting DorianG is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 3.8%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 10% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that DorianG's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DorianG following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.28, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple DorianG analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DorianG (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

