Dorian LPG Ltd Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.43 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $76.51 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dorian LPG Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $15.01 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.0% to $82.43 million from $144.69 million last year.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $9.43 Mln. vs. $76.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $82.43 Mln vs. $144.69 Mln last year.

