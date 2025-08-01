Dorian LPG Ltd Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) announced earnings for first quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $10.08 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $51.29 million, or $1.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dorian LPG Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $11.27 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 26.4% to $84.21 million from $114.35 million last year.

Dorian LPG Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.08 Mln. vs. $51.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue: $84.21 Mln vs. $114.35 Mln last year.

