Dorian LPG (LPG)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LPG's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

LPG could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 33.9% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LPG's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on LPG for more gains in the near future.

