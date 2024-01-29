Dorian LPG (LPG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dorian LPG LPG is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1, before market open.

The shipping company has an unimpressive record with respect to earnings surprise, having missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and surpassed once. The average miss is 8.24%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter earnings has been stable at $2.27 per share over the past 60 days.

Against this backdrop, let’s unearth the factors likely to have impacted LPG’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

We expect the buoyant demand scenario pertaining to the export of liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) like propane to have boosted its fiscal third-quarter performance. The increased demand for liquefied petroleum gases from Asia is likely to have acted as a huge positive for the company. Management expects time charter equivalent revenues for the December quarter in the range of $161.3-$163.3 million.

On the flip side, high fuel costs due to an escalation in oil prices are likely to have hurt the bottom-line performance in the quarter under discussion. Vessel operating expenses are also expected to have been steep in the quarter to be reported.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dorian LPG this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: LPG has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.27. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: LPG carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their next earnings report.

Allegiant Travel ALGT is based in Las Vegas, NV. ALGT has an Earnings ESP of +80.07% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently. ALGT is slated to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 5. Buoyant passenger revenues are likely to have aided Allegiant Travel’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

ALGT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 80.77%.

Spirit Airlines SAVE has an Earnings ESP of +6.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. SAVE will release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 7.

Like ALGT, upbeat air-travel demand is expected to have aided the fourth-quarter performance of this Miramar, FL-based ultra-low-cost carrier. Recently, management gave a bullish revenue guidance for fourth-quarter 2023.

Revenues are now expected to be $1.32 billion. The new guidance is at the high end of the airline’s previously guided range of $1.28-$1.32 billion. The bullish expectation is due to the fact that bookings for the peak travel period, Christmas and New Year, were strong.

SAVE beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average beat being 47.75%.

