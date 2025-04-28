Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $21.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 2.18% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 91.1%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.02 million, down 39.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.88% lower. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dorian LPG is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.64 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.