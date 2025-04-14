Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Dorian LPG (LPG) ending at $20.23, denoting a -1.51% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 5.56% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 8.03% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 70.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $85.02 million, indicating a 39.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, Dorian LPG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.63.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

