Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $24.98, demonstrating a -1.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 16.26% outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 2.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.95 per share and a revenue of $346.15 million, demonstrating changes of +29.96% and -1.07%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 23.43% upward. At present, Dorian LPG boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.72, which means Dorian LPG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.