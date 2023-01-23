Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $18.14, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 5.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 311.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $110.4 million, up 60.93% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.01 per share and revenue of $326.26 million. These totals would mark changes of +201.5% and +18.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dorian LPG has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.06, which means Dorian LPG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

