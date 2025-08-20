Is Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Dorian LPG (LPG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Dorian LPG is one of 122 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPG's full-year earnings has moved 83.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LPG has returned 23.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 4.1%. As we can see, Dorian LPG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock is up 16% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for SkyWest's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dorian LPG belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that LPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, SkyWest falls under the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10%.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dorian LPG and SkyWest as they could maintain their solid performance.

