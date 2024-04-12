Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $39.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.24%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.63%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 6.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 6.82% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $1.61 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.01%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $128.78 million, down 3.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Dorian LPG holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.76 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

