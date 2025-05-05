Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $21.91, moving -0.45% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 26.93% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 91.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $85.02 million, indicating a 39.87% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.88% decrease. As of now, Dorian LPG holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.45.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

