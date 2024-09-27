Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Dorian LPG (LPG) ending at $33.97, denoting a -0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a loss of 11.16% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.52, reflecting a 71.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $455.21 million, representing changes of -35% and -18.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.66 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.