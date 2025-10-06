Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $28.35, marking a -1.63% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.4, reflecting a 300% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $120.72 million, indicating a 47.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.91 per share and a revenue of $410.88 million, representing changes of +72.25% and +17.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dorian LPG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.42, so one might conclude that Dorian LPG is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

