Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $30.12, demonstrating a -3.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.26% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

The stock of liquified petroleum gas shipping company has fallen by 2.41% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.4, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $120.72 million, reflecting a 47.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.91 per share and a revenue of $410.88 million, demonstrating changes of +72.25% and +17.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.29, which means Dorian LPG is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

