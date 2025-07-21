Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $28.04, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 11.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 3.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 51.59% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $86.45 million, down 24.4% from the year-ago period.

LPG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $410.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.25% and +17.43%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 63.6% higher within the past month. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.29. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.34.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.