Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $35.81, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have appreciated by 1.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 0.9% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.89%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.13 per share and revenue of $420.75 million, indicating changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 16.4% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Dorian LPG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.56.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

