Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $41.50, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 5.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $492.96 million, which would represent changes of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dorian LPG is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.23 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

