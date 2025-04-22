Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Dorian LPG (LPG) reached $20.30, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 2.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a loss of 12.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 9.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.56, showcasing a 70.68% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.02 million, down 39.87% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Dorian LPG presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.59. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.52 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

