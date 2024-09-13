Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $34.47, demonstrating a -0.49% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 7.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 71.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.49 million, down 42.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $455.21 million. These totals would mark changes of -35% and -18.82%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.87.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

