Dorian LPG (LPG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed at $32.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.96% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dorian LPG in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing a 71.89% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.13 per share and a revenue of $420.75 million, demonstrating changes of -45.66% and -24.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dorian LPG. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.4% lower. Dorian LPG currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.