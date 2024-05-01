Dorian LPG (LPG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $41.10, demonstrating a -0.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had gained 1.2% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 10.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.05% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.81, reflecting a 6.7% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $128.78 million, reflecting a 3.64% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% upward. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.58. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.