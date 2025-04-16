Dorian LPG (LPG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Dorian LPG (LPG) closed the most recent trading day at $20.03, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.73%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company have depreciated by 12.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 70.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $85.02 million, down 39.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Dorian LPG is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dorian LPG is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

