Dorian LPG (LPG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $42.27, demonstrating a +0.64% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 4.9% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dorian LPG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Dorian LPG to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.78 million, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Dorian LPG is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.97.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

