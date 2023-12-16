Dorian LPG (LPG) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 38.09

The average one-year price target for Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) has been revised to 38.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 36.13 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.23 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.96% from the latest reported closing price of 42.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 488 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorian LPG. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPG is 0.12%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.23% to 28,719K shares. The put/call ratio of LPG is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,293K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 19.21% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,015K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 925K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares, representing an increase of 30.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 52.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 798K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 723K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 88.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 744K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPG by 23.32% over the last quarter.

Dorian LPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of 24 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.