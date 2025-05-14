Dorian LPG (LPG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Dorian LPG (LPG) reached $23.80, with a +0.42% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.72%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a gain of 20.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 11.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.17, reflecting a 91.1% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.02 million, down 39.87% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.88% lower. Dorian LPG is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dorian LPG is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.84.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

