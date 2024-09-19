Dorian LPG (LPG) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Dorian LPG (LPG) ended the recent trading session at $35.39, demonstrating a +0.48% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.51%.

Shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company witnessed a loss of 5.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dorian LPG in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Dorian LPG is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.89%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $83.49 million, indicating a 42.3% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.94 per share and a revenue of $455.21 million, signifying shifts of -35% and -18.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Dorian LPG is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dorian LPG has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.09.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 134, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.